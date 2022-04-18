Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.