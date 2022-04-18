AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Ward’s deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract. With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. ESPN was first to report the agreement. Ward has developed into one of the league’s best coverage cornerbacks during his four seasons as a pro. The Browns selected the former Ohio State star with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018.