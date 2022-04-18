Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn’t wait to tee off against his old team. He homered in the first inning off Huascar Ynoa. The sellout crowd of 52,052 saluted Freeman with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves clubhouse, reliving memories of delivering Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995 last year. Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies had solo shots for the Braves off Clayton Kershaw.