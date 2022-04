PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes won’t play Game 2 of his team’s playoff series against Philadelphia. Barnes sprained his left ankle after 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped on his foot late in Sunday’s Game 1 loss. Barnes did not reveal a timetable for his return. Game 3 is Wednesday in Toronto. Barnes is a finalist for Rookie of the Year and averaged 15.3 points in 74 games.