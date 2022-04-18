UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. to return for senior season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. says he will return for his senior season at UCLA. That will keep him in Westwood for the debut of his sister Gabriela with the women’s basketball team. Jaime Jaquez earned first team All-Pac-12 honors last season. The guard-forward has averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 97 games over three seasons. Gabriela Jaquez averaged 34.2 points as a senior at Camarillo High. She led the team to a 30-3 record last season and scored 52 points in a playoff game, which was second most in Ventura County history.