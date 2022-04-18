White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather

CLEVELAND (AP) — The game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Monday night has been postponed by bad weather. Monday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow showers fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s. The teams will play a split doubleheader on July 12.