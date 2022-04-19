Barcelona acts on ticket sales after Eintracht ‘disturbance’

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has announced new measures on ticket sales to keep a high number of visiting fans from attending matches at the Camp Nou Stadium. The measures come after more than 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters took over the Camp Nou in a Europa League match last week even though only about 5,000 tickets were sold directly to the visitors. Barcelona will now require tickets for big games to be registered to an individual so they can be more easily traced. It will also try to better control the resale of tickets by third-party agents.