Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves and Eastern Conference-leading Florida extended its win streak to 11 games. Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.