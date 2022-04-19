Cron’s 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He was able to celebrate when Colorado rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the seventh. Cron connected off Jeurys Familia to put the Rockies back in front with his sixth home run of the season. Justin Lawrence got the win and Daniel Bard worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in three runs for the Phillies, and J.T. Realmuto had three hits. Philadelphia has lost three straight.