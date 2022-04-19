Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and to add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. The team says it will work with Sportfive. The uniform advertising patch will appear on jerseys starting next season. The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium. The team is not selling rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.