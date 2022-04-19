Dominic Thiem loses on return from injury at Serbia Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — John Millman has tainted Dominic Thiem’s return from injury by beating the Austrian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Serbia Open. Thiem was playing his first tour-level match since injuring his right wrist last June. The former world No. 3 showed some signs of encouragement before Millman prevailed in just over two and a half hours. It was the 32-year-old Millman’s first win in four matches against Thiem. Czech player Jiri Lehecka defeated Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 7-5 to seal a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Andrey Rublev.