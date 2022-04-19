Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a line-drive single. In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, picked up his third save of the season for the Braves with a perfect ninth. Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run in the second inning to help end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.