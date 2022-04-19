Gaudette scores shootout winner, Senators beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored the shootout winner in the fifth round and the Ottawa Senators beat the Canucks 4-3, snapping Vancouver’s six-game win streak. Alex Formenton had a pair of goals in regulation for the Senators. Parker Kelly also scored and Nikita Zaitsev had two assists. J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Travis Dermott scored his first goal for the Canucks.