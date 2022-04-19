Georgia lands point guard Roberts as transfer from Bradley

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts has announced his plans to transfer from Bradley, where he was a first-team Missouri Valley Conference point guard, to Georgia. Roberts posted his transfer plans on his Twitter account, giving new Georgia coach Mike White a boost to his first-year roster. The 6-foot-3 Roberts averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. He was the MCC newcomer of the year. Roberts will be a senior for Georgia next season. Georgia has had two top players, Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges, announce they are withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to the Bulldogs.