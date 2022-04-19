LB coach Wallace now defendant in ex-Iowa players’ lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant in lawsuit filed against the university and athletic department personnel by former football players alleging they were discriminated against and harassed because they are Black. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the amended lawsuit filed this month in U.S. District Court in Des Moines. The filing includes additional accusations against coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The lawsuit originally was filed in November 2020. A trial is set for March 2023, with the players seeking monetary damages and cultural changes inside the athletic department.