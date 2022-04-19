LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a much better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he’s allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings. Elsewhere, after consecutive postponements in frigid Cleveland, the Guardians and White Sox will try again to play ball — this time with a traditional doubleheader. The teams were postponed Tuesday by inclement weather and unplayable conditions for the second straight day. Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.