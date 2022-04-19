Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 at Fenway with just 3 hits

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to only three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi. Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing right-hander Yimi Garcia, Wong lofted a fly ball to right field that scored Bobby Dalbec, who opened the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Bo Bichette. It was Bichette’s second error of the game, his first two this season.