Suzuki, Marsh help Angels to 7-2 win over Houston Astros

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jo Adell tied a career-high with three hits and Kurt Suzuki and Brandon Marsh drove in two runs each as the Los Angeles Angels used a big fifth inning to break open the game and cruise to an 7-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Both teams were missing stars Tuesday night with Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout out for a second game with a bruised left hand and Houston second baseman Jose Altuve out after straining his left hamstring Monday.