UNC’s Fox loses appeal, out for ’22 due to banned substance

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina won’t have defensive end Tomari Fox this season after he lost an NCAA appeal of his punishment for consuming a banned substance. Coach Mack Brown announced that Fox is ineligible. The player drank a non-approved over-the-counter pre-workout drink last year in what Brown described as an inadvertent mistake. Brown said Fox had bought the drink at a grocery store. Fox has started 14 games the past two seasons, including all 12 in 2020. He can practice with the team and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.