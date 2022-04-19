Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games. Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He tied Marty St. Louis for the franchise record for career points at 953. Ross Colton scored twice and Nikita Kucherov added his 19th of the season for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.