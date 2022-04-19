Woman charged in crash death of former pro basketball player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of former college and professional basketball player Galen Young. The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 19-year-old Miracle Renee Rutherford was indicted in the death of Young, who was inside a Memphis home when a car crashed into the house in June. Young played high school basketball in Memphis and started his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Young then played two years at UNC-Charlotte, where he led the 49ers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All Conference-USA honors.