Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami. The 18-year-old Alcaraz hadn’t played in Spain since losing to idol Rafael Nadal in the round of 32 of the Madrid Open last May. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was 1-0 up in the first set when his match against 44th-ranked Ilya Ivashka had to be suspended because of rain.