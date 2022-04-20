Allen eager to get on same page with Bills new coordinator

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will miss the rapport he spent four seasons developing with former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. At the same time, Allen looks forward to establishing a similar bond with Ken Dorsey, Daboll’s replacement. Dorsey takes over the role of overseeing one of the NFL’s top offense’s after Daboll left Buffalo to be hired as the New York Giants coach in January. Smoothing the transition is Dorsey having spent the past three years serving as the Bills quarterbacks coach. Allen is already peppering Dorsey with questions to get a better understanding of his new coach’s philosophy.