Arsenal revives Champions League push by beating Chelsea 4-2

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored his first penalty for Arsenal to complete a 4-2 victory over Chelsea that revived the push for Champions League qualification. After Arsenal twice threw away the lead in the first half, Eddie Nketiah netted for a second time in the 57th minute and Saka converted the penalty in the second minute of stoppage time. The 20-year-old forward ended Arsenal’s three-match Premier League losing streak to move the team level on points with Tottenham, only behind its north London rival on goal difference. With six games remaining, the neighbors are still to play each other. Chelsea is five points ahead in third place with a game in hand.