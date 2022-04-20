Curry re-signs with Jets in comeback from blood disorder

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

The New York Jets have re-signed defensive end Vinny Curry after he was diagnosed last summer with a rare blood disorder that caused him to miss last season. The 33-year-old Curry announced last August on Twitter that Jets team doctors diagnosed him in July with the disorder that led to the removal of his spleen. Doctors initially thought he could return to the field in September, but Curry developed blood clots that caused him to go on blood thinners — preventing him from doing any physical activity for three to six months.