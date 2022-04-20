Djokovic rallies to beat Djere in 3 sets at Serbia Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere in three sets in the second round of the Serbia Open in a match that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours. The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year. Djokovic next faces fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated John Millman 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Djokovic has not lost to a compatriot since a defeat against Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid in 2012.