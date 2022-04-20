Embiid hits winning 3 in OT, 76ers beat Raptors for 3-0 lead

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Joel Embiid made a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors and a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. After 76ers coach Doc Rivers called timeout to save the possession as the shot clock was running down, Embiid took an inbounds pass from Danny Green and hit a turnaround shot from near the sideline before running back to his bench in celebration. Embiid had 33 points and 13 rebounds. The Sixers can wrap up the series in Game 4 on Saturday.