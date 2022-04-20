Organizer says Djokovic cleared to play at Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — The president of the Italian Tennis Federation says five-time champion Novak Djokovic can come to Rome and play at the Italian Open next month even if he is still not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Federation president Angelo Binaghi says “the rules regarding players’ participation are established by the government and the ATP.” Binaghi indicated that he had discussed the issue with government sports leader Valentina Vezzali. Current entry rules for Italy require either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, proof of recovery from infection or a negative test. Djokovic has missed several tournaments this year because he was not vaccinated.