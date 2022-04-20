Pebble now USGA anchor site with 4 men’s and women’s Opens

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Pebble Beach is now the third anchor site for the U.S. Open. The USGA says America’s most famous seaside course will host four more U.S. Opens over the next two-plus decades. And Pebble Beach gets four U.S. Women’s Opens. It’s part of a USGA strategy to go to the more famous U.S. Open courses more often. Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina and Oakmont Country Club in western Pennsylvania are other anchor sites. There still could be another one. The U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the U.S. Senior Open will be played in consecutive weeks at Spyglass Hill in 2030.