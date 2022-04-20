Raise a toast to the D’backs: Beer leads 11-2 win at Nats

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Seth Beer had three hits and three RBIs, and Daulton Varsho added a two-run homer to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 11-2. That is more than twice as many runs as Arizona had scored in any one game all season. The Diamondbacks had a total of 22 through 11 games entering Wednesday. Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings. Washington’s Erick Fedde was charged with six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. There was a pregame parachuting display at Nationals Park that caused an evacuation at the nearby U.S. Capitol.