Curry, Poole, Thompson lead Warriors past Nuggets, 118-113

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each, Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Golden State Warriors muscled past the Denver Nuggets 118-113 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the playoff series. Draymond Green added a key steal from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds, and the Warriors closed on a 9-2 run to put the Nuggets on the cusp of elimination. Golden State can wrap up the series Sunday in Denver. Teams facing a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series are 0-143.