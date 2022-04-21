Gonzaga stars Holmgren, Nembhard declare for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard have announced they will enter the NBA draft. Holmgren is expected to be a top five pick, while Nembhard is projected as a likely second-rounder. Holmgren arrived at Gonzaga as one of the most lauded recruits in program history. He was the West Coast Conference newcomer of the year, defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection. Nembhard spent two seasons at Gonzaga after transferring from Florida. He was a first-team all-conference selection and was the most outstanding player of the league tournament.