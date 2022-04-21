Murphy HR, 3 RBIs as A’s beat O’s; Mancini, Hyde ejected

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected after an odd play in the fourth. A’s starter Paul Blackburn allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over five innings for his first career victory over the Orioles as Oakland took three of four in its first home series of the year.