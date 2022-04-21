Nationals place pitcher Hunter Harvey on 10-day injured list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain and promoted right-hander Erasmo Ramírez from Triple-A Rochester. Harvey, 27, has appeared in four games this season, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on March 22. Ramírez, who turns 32 on May 2, is 33-40 with a 4.37 ERA in 216 career major league games. He pitched seven scoreless innings over five appearances for Rochester.