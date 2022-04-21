NHL returning to Europe with games in Prague, Tampere

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is going back to Europe this fall for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October, and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series. The last NHL game in Europe was in November 2019 when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres faced off in Stockholm. Nashville was set to open the 2020-21 season in Prague against Boston before the pandemic scrapped the NHL’s plans.