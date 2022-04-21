Record 8 teams head into NFL draft without 1st-round pick

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams should have plenty of company sitting out the first round of the NFL draft next week. The franchise that hasn’t made a selection in round one since taking Jared Goff in 2016 and doesn’t currently have another first-round pick until 2024, is set to be joined by a record seven other teams that have traded away their first-round picks in what has become a growing trend in recent years. This will mark the third time in four years that at least seven teams won’t make a pick in the first round barring one of those teams trading back up.