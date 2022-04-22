49ers must exhibit patience with no 1st round pick

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have helped dictate the first round of the draft in five years under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan with top 10 picks four times and multiple first-rounders twice. That’s what will make this year’s opening night of the draft so unusual for the Niners, who won’t have an opening-round pick for the first time since 1996 after trading it last March to move up to take Trey Lance third overall to be their quarterback of the future. San Francisco’s first pick next week will be 61st overall in the second round, barring a trade.