Crucial draft for Jets, GM Douglas with 2 picks in top 10

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Douglas and the New York Jets enter the NFL draft poised to make franchise history. They have picks Nos. 4 and 10 to give them two selections in the top 10 for the first time. Douglas will get a chance to add two potential long-term starters for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 11 seasons. Edge rusher will be a priority and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia’s Travon Walker could be there when New York goes on the clock at No. 4. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner could be an option. The Jets could target a wide receiver at No. 10 if they don’t trade out of the pick.