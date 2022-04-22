Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time — two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second highest-viewed game in network history.