Swiatek beats Raducanu to extend winning run in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has ended U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu’s first clay tournament run by 6-4, 6-4 to move into the Stuttgart Open semifinals. Swiatek extended her win streak to 21 matches and moves closer to what would be a fourth consecutive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Raducanu was in her first career WTA tournament on clay after playing on the surface for the first time at senior level last week for Britain against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup. Swiatek goes on to face Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals. Paula Badosa plays Aryna Sabalenka.