With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the NFL draft with two first-round picks, 10 picks overall and plenty of options. Perhaps the most certain prediction is they’ll make another swap. General manager Howie Roseman, one of the most active wheelers and dealers, already shook up the first round by sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 to New Orleans for No. 18, a third-rounder, a seventh-rounder, a 2023 first and a 2024 second. That trade gave the Eagles more assets next year and more flexibility. The Eagles finished 9-8 last season and earned a wild-card berth under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.