76ers C Embiid to play in Game 4 despite right thumb injury

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will start Game 4 of his team’s first round playoff series despite a right thumb injury that forced him to practice with a brace Friday. Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI. Rivers says the team has “concern” about Embiid’s injury but don’t believe it can get worse by playing. Embiid hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime Wednesday as Philadelphia beat Toronto 104-101 in Game 3. The 76ers lead the series 3-0 and can become the first team to advance to the second round with a win Saturday.