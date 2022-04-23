Alker takes lead in Texas in bid for second straight win

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory Saturday, shooting a 5-under 66 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead in the ClubCorp Classic. The winner three weeks ago in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, Alker played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with an eagle on No. 3 and birdies on 10 and 18. The 50-year-old New Zealander had an 8-under 134 total at Las Colinas Country Club. Alker won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title. He has six top-five finishes in his last eight events, finishing second in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. First-round leader Jerry Kelly and Lee Janzen were tied for second.