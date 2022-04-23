Inter beats Roma 3-1 on miserable return for Mourinho

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Inter Milan has given a signal of intent by crushing Roma 3-1 to move on top of Serie A on a miserable return to San Siro for former coach José Mourinho. Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozović and Lautaro Martínez scored for Inter. Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a late consolation. Inter moved a point above AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to Lazio on Sunday. Roma’s first loss in 12 league matches left it five points behind fourth-placed Juventus. It was Mourinho’s first return to Inter as an opposing coach since he left the club in 2010 after steering it to the treble of the Italian league, Cup and Champions League.