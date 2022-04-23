Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4. Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 44 saves. Rem Pitlick had a pair of goals and Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson also scored for Montreal, which has lost eight straight. Carey Price stopped 20 shots in his third consecutive start. The Canadiens had No. 10 patches on their jerseys in honor of Guy Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70. The Senators showed video highlights of Lafleur and held a moment of silence.