Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter. Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday. An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings. Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He nearly missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three. Means was 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors. Means was put on the 10-day injured list on April 15 and later transferred to 60-day IL because of a sprained elbow.