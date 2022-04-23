Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.