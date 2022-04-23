Ronaldo scores on return to United team after death of son

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored on his return to the Manchester United team after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son. Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United’s No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity. The Portugal star and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died. He was left out of the squad that lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday. Saturday’s goal came in the 34th minute as United lost 3-1 at Arsenal.