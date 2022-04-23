Spain’s ISPS Handa Championship suspended due to bad weather

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Bad weather has forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain. Organizers of the European tour event say play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast. Scott Jamieson leads Tapio Pulkkanen by two shots at the top of the leaderboard. The two and several other golfers have yet to start play on Saturday.