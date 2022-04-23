Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Stuttgart Open final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open after both came through their respective semifinals. Swiatek has stretched her winning run to 22 matches by overcoming Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into her fourth final of the season. Sabalenka defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4. Sabalenka lost last year’s Stuttgart final to Ash Barty. Swiatek and Sabalenka have each won one of their two previous matches.